Political Strife Erupts Over Kidney Donation Allegations: Rohini Acharya's Bold Retort
Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, accuses brother Tejashwi Yadav and his cohorts of claiming she donated a 'bad' kidney to her father for profit and political gain. Acharya, venting frustration on social media, declared quitting politics and disowning her family due to ongoing familial disputes.
In a dramatic turn of events, Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, levelled serious allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides. She accused them of spreading falsehoods about her kidney donation to their father, calling it bad and claiming she sought monetary rewards and political favor in return.
Venting on social media platform X, Acharya disclosed her decision to sever political ties and familial connections, citing pressure and ill treatment from her brother and his associates, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. These revelations came a day after asserting emotional distress and alleging being driven out of her home.
Acharya's heartfelt posts highlighted her struggle as a daughter and a mother, lamenting at the lack of support from her family. The controversy also touched upon party dynamics, with Acharya demanding accountability for the party's poor election performance, further complicating the narrative of trust and loyalty within the political faction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
