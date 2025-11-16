Praful Patel Sparks Controversy: Money and Influence in Elections

Former Union minister and NCP national working president Praful Patel sparked controversy on Sunday with his remarks on the influence of money in elections. Speaking in Gondia, Patel claimed that while money is distributed during elections, it does not necessarily determine voting outcomes.

Patel, previously close to NCP founder Sharad Pawar, advised political leaders not to project themselves as 'bahubalis,' reflecting on India's history of electing such strongmen. His statements have ignited discussions about the moral compass guiding Indian politics.

Reacting to Patel's assertions, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule emphasized her view of politics as a means of serving the public. Sule sought to distance herself from Patel's comments, reiterating her commitment to public service.