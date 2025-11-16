Left Menu

Praful Patel Sparks Controversy: Money and Influence in Elections

Former Union minister Praful Patel stirred political debate by claiming that money is distributed during elections, though he noted it doesn't necessarily impact voting decisions. At a public event, Patel advised against strongman posturing. NCP's Supriya Sule distanced herself from these comments, emphasizing politics as public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:02 IST
Former Union minister and NCP national working president Praful Patel sparked controversy on Sunday with his remarks on the influence of money in elections. Speaking in Gondia, Patel claimed that while money is distributed during elections, it does not necessarily determine voting outcomes.

Patel, previously close to NCP founder Sharad Pawar, advised political leaders not to project themselves as 'bahubalis,' reflecting on India's history of electing such strongmen. His statements have ignited discussions about the moral compass guiding Indian politics.

Reacting to Patel's assertions, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule emphasized her view of politics as a means of serving the public. Sule sought to distance herself from Patel's comments, reiterating her commitment to public service.

