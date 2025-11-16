Controversy Erupts Over 'Gobi Farming' Remark
Assam Minister Ashok Singhal's 'Gobi farming' remark, referencing a massacre, has sparked outrage. Shashi Tharoor condemned the post, affirming that neither Hinduism nor nationalism endorses violence. The backlash highlights political tensions and the sensitivity of evoking historical tragedies in political discourse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:18 IST
Country:
- India
A contentious remark by Assam Minister Ashok Singhal about 'Gobi farming' has incited political controversy. The term, referencing the 1989 Bhagalpur violence where many Muslims were killed, has been met with strong opposition.
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, openly condemned the statement, stating that neither Hinduism nor nationalism justifies or glorifies such atrocities.
Critics, including Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and TMC MP Saket Gokhale, voiced concerns about the political implications and accused government officials of promoting divisive ideologies.
