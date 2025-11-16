Congress Launches Talent Hunt for New Spokespersons in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee is set to start a talent hunt to appoint spokespersons at state and regional levels. The initiative, part of the National Media Talent Hunt, aims to find individuals with a deep understanding of India's constitution, culture, and politics. The state is divided into seven zones for the process.
The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee announced a forthcoming talent hunt initiative to recruit new spokespersons at both state and regional levels. The programme aims to uncover individuals with profound knowledge of India's constitution, culture, and politics.
Diving into the heart of the initiative, the event will operate under the National Media Talent Hunt, a key Congress project. The state is strategically divided into seven distinct zones, reflecting the party's commitment to reach across different regions of Jharkhand.
According to Atul Londhe Patil, the party's in-charge for several states and a national spokesperson, the selection process will be transparent. The Congress plans to involve individuals from NGOs, civil society, and the media to ensure a fair and comprehensive recruitment process that identifies ideologically committed and politically aware talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
