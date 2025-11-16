Thackeray Asserts Political Independence Amid Election Controversies

In a clear sign of asserting political independence, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated on Sunday that the Congress can freely make its decisions, just as his party can, following Congress's announcement to contest solo in Mumbai's civic body polls.

Thackeray's remarks come amid internal disagreements within the Congress concerning the inclusion of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS in the opposition alliance and his growing camaraderie with cousin Raj Thackeray.

He further questioned the validity of the NDA's sweeping victory in the recent Bihar elections and criticized the Election Commission for ignoring irregularities in electoral rolls and failing to ensure transparency. Thackeray also accused the BJP of undermining regional parties, stating any attack on regional pride is unsustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)