Left Menu

Thackeray Asserts Political Independence Amid Election Controversies

Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the Shiv Sena's independence after Congress announced a solo run in Mumbai's civic polls. He questioned the political process's transparency and the authenticity of support in Bihar elections. Thackeray also criticized BJP's tactics against regional parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:56 IST
Thackeray Asserts Political Independence Amid Election Controversies
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a clear sign of asserting political independence, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated on Sunday that the Congress can freely make its decisions, just as his party can, following Congress's announcement to contest solo in Mumbai's civic body polls.

Thackeray's remarks come amid internal disagreements within the Congress concerning the inclusion of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS in the opposition alliance and his growing camaraderie with cousin Raj Thackeray.

He further questioned the validity of the NDA's sweeping victory in the recent Bihar elections and criticized the Election Commission for ignoring irregularities in electoral rolls and failing to ensure transparency. Thackeray also accused the BJP of undermining regional parties, stating any attack on regional pride is unsustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with New Anti-Submarine Vessel

 India
2
Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

 Global
3
Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

 Global
4
Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025