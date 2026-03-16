Political Manoeuvres in Rajya Sabha Elections Highlight Congress-BJP Dynamics

In a sharp political critique, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress of covertly backing the BJP, calling it the 'B-team' of the party. His remarks followed the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha and Bihar where cross-voting favored BJP-aligned candidates.

Vijayan argued that Congress's actions contradict its public anti-BJP stance, pointing to several incidents across states where Congress allegedly facilitated BJP gains through tactical resignations and cross-voting. He highlighted the situation in Bihar, noting Congress MLAs' absence that bolstered NDA's clean sweep in the elections.

His comments come amidst reports of opposition MLAs in Odisha, including Congress members, cross-voting to aid a BJP-supported Independent candidate. Vijayan alleged this trend undermines Indian democracy, challenging Congress's claim as the secular political leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)