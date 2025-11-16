Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress' Election Defeat
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized Congress for its defeat in Bihar elections, alleging internal confusion. Addressing a function, he echoed PM Modi's sentiments about a possible Congress split. He also discussed the Bhavantar Yojana, benefiting many Congress workers, and inaugurated multiple development projects in the state.
In a scathing critique, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lambasted the Congress party for its significant defeat in the Bihar elections. Speaking at a function in Shajapur, Yadav echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a forthcoming split within Congress.
Highlighting Congress' struggles, Yadav pointed to consecutive losses in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. He praised the BJP-led NDA's decisive victory in Bihar, where the alliance captured over 200 seats in the 243-member House, while Congress garnered only six.
Yadav also underscored Madhya Pradesh's implementation of the 'Bhavantar Yojana,' benefiting soybean farmers, including Congress members. He declared that no Congressman had rejected financial benefits from the scheme. During the event, Yadav inaugurated several industrial projects and infrastructure developments in the state.
