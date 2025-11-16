Massive Voter Enumeration Drive Reaches 97% Across Regions
The Election Commission's special intensive revision of voters' lists has seen distribution of over 49 crore enumeration forms to an electorate of nearly 51 crore across 12 States and Union Territories, achieving a 97.52% reach. This exercise is crucial for elections due in 2026 in several regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has achieved significant progress in its voter enumeration drive, reaching 97.52 percent of the electorate across nine states and three union territories.
An impressive 49.73 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, fulfilling a crucial step in the ongoing special intensive revision of voters' lists.
This initiative is especially pivotal for regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal, where elections are scheduled for 2026.
