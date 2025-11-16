Massive Voter Enumeration Drive Reaches 97% Across Regions

The Election Commission has achieved significant progress in its voter enumeration drive, reaching 97.52 percent of the electorate across nine states and three union territories.

An impressive 49.73 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, fulfilling a crucial step in the ongoing special intensive revision of voters' lists.

This initiative is especially pivotal for regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal, where elections are scheduled for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)