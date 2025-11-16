K P Sharma Oli Vows Nationwide Protests for House Reinstatement
Deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli declared that his party, the CPN-UML, will continue nationwide demonstrations to demand the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. He criticized the current interim government as unconstitutional and vowed that protests will intensify across the country.
Deposed prime minister and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli announced on Sunday that his party will persist with public demonstrations nationwide to push for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.
In a news conference at his Bhaktapur residence, Oli expressed that the protests, sparked by the government's dissolution on September 12 following a generational uprising, will not wane but instead strengthen.
He criticized the interim government, led by Sushila Karki, as unconstitutional and demanded its removal, claiming it lacks accountability and legitimacy. Despite other parties preparing for the March 5 election, Oli insists that the current government has no authority to hold elections.