K P Sharma Oli Vows Nationwide Protests for House Reinstatement

Deposed prime minister and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli announced on Sunday that his party will persist with public demonstrations nationwide to push for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

In a news conference at his Bhaktapur residence, Oli expressed that the protests, sparked by the government's dissolution on September 12 following a generational uprising, will not wane but instead strengthen.

He criticized the interim government, led by Sushila Karki, as unconstitutional and demanded its removal, claiming it lacks accountability and legitimacy. Despite other parties preparing for the March 5 election, Oli insists that the current government has no authority to hold elections.