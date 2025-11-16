Left Menu

K P Sharma Oli Vows Nationwide Protests for House Reinstatement

Deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli declared that his party, the CPN-UML, will continue nationwide demonstrations to demand the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. He criticized the current interim government as unconstitutional and vowed that protests will intensify across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:52 IST
K P Sharma Oli Vows Nationwide Protests for House Reinstatement
K P Sharma Oli
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Deposed prime minister and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli announced on Sunday that his party will persist with public demonstrations nationwide to push for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

In a news conference at his Bhaktapur residence, Oli expressed that the protests, sparked by the government's dissolution on September 12 following a generational uprising, will not wane but instead strengthen.

He criticized the interim government, led by Sushila Karki, as unconstitutional and demanded its removal, claiming it lacks accountability and legitimacy. Despite other parties preparing for the March 5 election, Oli insists that the current government has no authority to hold elections.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025