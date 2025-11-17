Chile's Presidential Battle: Jara vs Kast in High-Stakes Runoff

Jeannette Jara, representing the governing coalition in Chile's presidential race, leads the first-round with 27% against far-right challenger Jose Antonio Kast's 24%, signaling intense political rivalry.

Jara, a former labor minister, aims to champion progressive reforms amidst a climate obsessed with crime and immigration issues, while Kast capitalizes on conservative momentum.

With a mandatory voting system, high stakes, and most of Congress at stake, Chile's political landscape faces potential rightward dominance, reminiscent of post-Pinochet era dynamics.