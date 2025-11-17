Left Menu

Trump Defends Carlson Amid Controversial Fuentes Interview Fallout

President Donald Trump defends Tucker Carlson's interview with far-right activist Nick Fuentes, despite causing tension within the GOP. Trump emphasizes the importance of open dialogue, though the interview has drawn criticism from prominent conservatives. The incident follows past scrutiny of Trump's connections with Fuentes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:51 IST
President Donald Trump dismissed concerns on Sunday regarding Tucker Carlson's interview with far-right activist Nick Fuentes, which has sparked division within the Republican Party.

Citing productive past interactions with Carlson, Trump supported the former Fox News host's decision to host Fuentes, notorious for his antisemitic views, on his podcast. Despite causing a stir among conservatives and unsettling the Heritage Foundation, Trump emphasized the significance of open dialogues, saying people should decide for themselves.

The controversy echoes earlier scrutiny over Fuentes' association with Trump, including a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Despite backlash from figures like former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump maintains he was unaware of Fuentes' identity at the time, while Carlson faces criticism for promoting far-right theories.

