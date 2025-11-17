Left Menu

Trump and Greene: A Political Rift Deepens

Former President Trump intensified his criticism of Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, dismissing her concerns about safety due to his comments. Greene, previously a Trump ally, faced backlash after supporting the release of Epstein files, revealing a split within Trump's base and prompting questions on party stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:09 IST
Trump and Greene: A Political Rift Deepens
Donald Trump

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump continued his vocal criticism of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, disregarding her concerns about safety threats. Trump dismissed Greene's claims following his sharp remarks by saying he did not believe she was targeted.

Greene's accusation stemmed from Trump's online post calling her a traitor, which she described as profoundly hurtful. This marked a notable shift for the Georgia lawmaker who has been historically seen as a staunch Trump ally.

The rift reportedly originated from Greene's support for making Epstein's Justice Department files public. Meanwhile, Trump, who labels the Epstein case a "hoax," insists there is nothing to hide, sparking further questions about his support within his conservative base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

