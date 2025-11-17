Trump and Greene: A Political Rift Deepens

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump continued his vocal criticism of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, disregarding her concerns about safety threats. Trump dismissed Greene's claims following his sharp remarks by saying he did not believe she was targeted.

Greene's accusation stemmed from Trump's online post calling her a traitor, which she described as profoundly hurtful. This marked a notable shift for the Georgia lawmaker who has been historically seen as a staunch Trump ally.

The rift reportedly originated from Greene's support for making Epstein's Justice Department files public. Meanwhile, Trump, who labels the Epstein case a "hoax," insists there is nothing to hide, sparking further questions about his support within his conservative base.

(With inputs from agencies.)