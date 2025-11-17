Karnataka Gains Legal Edge in Mekedatu Project: Shivakumar Speaks Out

In a recent development concerning the long-standing Mekedatu project dispute, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his appreciation for the Supreme Court's ruling favoring the state. Acknowledging the legal team's efforts, he termed the verdict a pivotal progression for Karnataka.

During a conversation with ANI, Shivakumar highlighted that the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain Tamil Nadu's plea against the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir marks a significant victory for Karnataka. He noted the need for further discussions on their future strategy regarding the project's implementation.

Addressing speculation around his meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar dismissed rumors of political upheaval, assuring reporters of his unwavering commitment to the Karnataka Congress and continued efforts to strengthen the party's presence in the state.

