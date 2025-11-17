Karnataka Politics: High-Stakes Talks Between CM Siddaramaiah and PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set for a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The dialogue is anticipated to address pressing matters such as the ongoing sugarcane farmers' protests and the pending approvals for the Mahadayi and Mekedatu water projects, sources revealed.

Scheduled to arrive in Delhi by 1:30 pm, Siddaramaiah's meeting with the Prime Minister is expected at 5 pm, with his return to Bengaluru planned for later that evening. The CM had previously reached out to the PM on November 6 about the sugarcane farmers' demands for a higher selling price, citing central policy issues as contributing factors.

Additionally, there's speculation Siddaramaiah may consult with Congress high command, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, on potential party leadership changes in Karnataka as rumors of a 'November revolution' gain traction. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has already engaged with Kharge amid the political buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)