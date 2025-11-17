Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Telangana Pilgrims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow on Monday following a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of numerous Umrah pilgrims from Telangana.

The accident occurred when the bus, en route from Makkah to Medina, collided with a tanker and ignited in flames.

Naidu took to social media platform X to convey his condolences, saying he was heartbroken by the news and extended his wishes for peace to the departed souls and strength to their bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)