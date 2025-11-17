Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Telangana Pilgrims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia. The crash, involving a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Telangana, resulted in multiple fatalities. Naidu extended his condolences and wished strength for the grieving families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Telangana Pilgrims
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow on Monday following a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of numerous Umrah pilgrims from Telangana.

The accident occurred when the bus, en route from Makkah to Medina, collided with a tanker and ignited in flames.

Naidu took to social media platform X to convey his condolences, saying he was heartbroken by the news and extended his wishes for peace to the departed souls and strength to their bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

 Global
2
Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

 India
3
Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

 India
4
Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests.

Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes ag...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025