Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Telangana Pilgrims
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia. The crash, involving a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Telangana, resulted in multiple fatalities. Naidu extended his condolences and wished strength for the grieving families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow on Monday following a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of numerous Umrah pilgrims from Telangana.
The accident occurred when the bus, en route from Makkah to Medina, collided with a tanker and ignited in flames.
Naidu took to social media platform X to convey his condolences, saying he was heartbroken by the news and extended his wishes for peace to the departed souls and strength to their bereaved families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Indian Lives in Medinah
Supreme Court Grips Telangana Speaker in Contempt over Disqualification Delay
Issue of disqualification of BRS MLAs: SC exempts personal appearance of Telangana Speaker, others till further orders.
SC issues notice to Telangana speaker for deciding disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.