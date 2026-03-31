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Revolutionizing Drug Enforcement: AI-Powered EAGLE Force Website Launched in Telangana

The Telangana DGP has launched an AI-powered website for the state's anti-narcotics EAGLE Force, aiming to boost transparency and involvement in combating drug abuse. The platform offers tools for risks evaluation, queries, and reporting suspicious activities. Citizens are encouraged to contribute to a drug-free Telangana through this digital initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:24 IST
Revolutionizing Drug Enforcement: AI-Powered EAGLE Force Website Launched in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative move against drug abuse, Telangana has launched an AI-enabled website dedicated to its anti-narcotics EAGLE Force. Spearheaded by DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, this platform signals a robust step towards increasing transparency and public participation in drug enforcement.

The website introduces AI tools like SAHAY AI and SHEILD AI, offering parents, educators, and individuals diagnostic capacities and personalized assessments. Available in four languages, these tools aim to mitigate drug risks by providing crucial digital resources.

Citizens can report drug-related crimes securely through the platform, bolstering law enforcement response and community involvement in creating a drug-free Telangana. With features supporting de-addiction and recovery, officials urge the public to engage actively in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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