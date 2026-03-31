Revolutionizing Drug Enforcement: AI-Powered EAGLE Force Website Launched in Telangana

In a transformative move against drug abuse, Telangana has launched an AI-enabled website dedicated to its anti-narcotics EAGLE Force. Spearheaded by DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, this platform signals a robust step towards increasing transparency and public participation in drug enforcement.

The website introduces AI tools like SAHAY AI and SHEILD AI, offering parents, educators, and individuals diagnostic capacities and personalized assessments. Available in four languages, these tools aim to mitigate drug risks by providing crucial digital resources.

Citizens can report drug-related crimes securely through the platform, bolstering law enforcement response and community involvement in creating a drug-free Telangana. With features supporting de-addiction and recovery, officials urge the public to engage actively in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)