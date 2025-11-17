Left Menu

A Legacy of Linguistic Pride: Remembering Bal Thackeray

Thousands gathered at Shivaji Park to honor the memory of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 13th death anniversary. The event signaled a possible thaw between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, hinting at a potential alliance amid the upcoming local body polls. Bal Thackeray is lauded for his focus on social work, linguistic pride, and rational Hindutva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:49 IST
Bal Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, thousands gathered at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 13th death anniversary. The event saw a rare camaraderie between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, leading to speculation about a potential political alliance ahead of upcoming local body elections.

Key leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, including Uddhav Thackeray, his family, and Raj Thackeray, attended the memorial. Sanjay Raut, despite his health issues, also paid homage, signaling unity within the party ranks.

Raj Thackeray lauded Bal Thackeray's pioneering role in establishing a political movement centered on linguistic pride and Hindutva, known for prioritizing social work over political gain. His leadership legacy remains a guiding force for both political parties today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

