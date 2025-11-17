Akhilesh Yadav Denounces 'Injustice' in Azam Khan's Conviction

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the recent conviction of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son on a PAN card fraud case.

The BJP was accused of 'injustice and oppression in arrogance of power' by Yadav, who shared his views on social media.

He assured party supporters that the Samajwadi Party would work to annul these politically motivated charges if they regain power in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)