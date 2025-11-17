Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Denounces 'Injustice' in Azam Khan's Conviction

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the conviction of Azam Khan and his son in a PAN card case, accusing the BJP of misuse of power. Yadav declared support for Khan, vowing to withdraw charges if Samajwadi Party returns to power, calling the cases against Khan politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:46 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the recent conviction of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son on a PAN card fraud case.

The BJP was accused of 'injustice and oppression in arrogance of power' by Yadav, who shared his views on social media.

He assured party supporters that the Samajwadi Party would work to annul these politically motivated charges if they regain power in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

