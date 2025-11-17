Left Menu

Britain's Asylum System Overhaul Faces Criticism

The UK government has announced an overhaul of the asylum system, aiming to make refugee status temporary and reinterpret human rights laws for easier deportation. The reforms, led by Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood, face criticism from within the Labour Party and human rights organizations.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government is set to announce a significant overhaul of its asylum system, with plans to make refugee status temporary and reinterpret human rights laws to facilitate the deportation of illegal migrants. This move aims to counter the rising influence of the populist Reform UK party. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood will detail modifications to the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) by UK courts, seeking to give the government more power over who can remain in the country.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, emphasized that the reforms will put an end to repeated appeals, block last-minute claims, and increase removals of those without legal rights to stay. The Labour government describes these changes as the most comprehensive transformation of asylum policy in recent history. Proposed measures include extending the wait time for refugees to settle permanently to 20 years.

Critics within the Labour Party, such as lawmaker Tony Vaughan, argue that the proposals could foster divisiveness and increase racism and abuse in communities. Furthermore, human rights organizations criticize the changes for potentially punishing those already suffering. The debate continues as polls show a divided public opinion on immigration and asylum policies.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

