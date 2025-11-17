Congress Vows Independent Path Amid Mumbai's Political Divide

The Congress Party declared its intention to contest the forthcoming BMC elections independently, citing a steadfast adherence to its core ideology. The announcement came amid sharp criticism directed at the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for what Congress described as divisive and hate-filled politics threatening Mumbai's social harmony.

Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant stressed the need for Congress to focus on resolving Mumbai's actual issues, such as infrastructure, healthcare, and housing, rather than engaging in polarizing politics. Sawant lambasted the BJP's attempts to stir religious and caste divides and accused the party of neglecting crucial civic issues in the city.

The Congress underscored its commitment to constitutional principles like democracy and secularism while condemning the MNS's historical rhetoric that stokes fear and violence. Emphasizing the city's multicultural essence, Sawant stated that the Congress aims to ensure transparent and inclusive governance, prioritizing equitable development for all residents.

