Congress Vows Independent Path Amid Mumbai's Political Divide

The Congress Party has decided to contest the upcoming BMC elections independently, emphasizing its commitment to ideology and criticizing BJP and MNS for divisive politics. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant highlighted the need for development that addresses Mumbai's real issues without compromising social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress Party declared its intention to contest the forthcoming BMC elections independently, citing a steadfast adherence to its core ideology. The announcement came amid sharp criticism directed at the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for what Congress described as divisive and hate-filled politics threatening Mumbai's social harmony.

Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant stressed the need for Congress to focus on resolving Mumbai's actual issues, such as infrastructure, healthcare, and housing, rather than engaging in polarizing politics. Sawant lambasted the BJP's attempts to stir religious and caste divides and accused the party of neglecting crucial civic issues in the city.

The Congress underscored its commitment to constitutional principles like democracy and secularism while condemning the MNS's historical rhetoric that stokes fear and violence. Emphasizing the city's multicultural essence, Sawant stated that the Congress aims to ensure transparent and inclusive governance, prioritizing equitable development for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

