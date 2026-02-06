Left Menu

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

The U.S. military announced that it killed two individuals in a strike on a suspected drug vessel operating in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence indicated the vessel was involved in narco-trafficking along known smuggling routes. U.S. forces were unharmed in the operation.

The U.S. military has confirmed the death of two individuals following a strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific on Thursday.

According to military intelligence, the vessel was navigating routes known for narcotics smuggling, where it was actively involved in illicit operations.

The military emphasized that no personnel were injured during the strike, affirming the operation's precision and effectiveness.

