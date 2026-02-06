U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike
The U.S. military announced that it killed two individuals in a strike on a suspected drug vessel operating in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence indicated the vessel was involved in narco-trafficking along known smuggling routes. U.S. forces were unharmed in the operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 08:10 IST
The U.S. military has confirmed the death of two individuals following a strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific on Thursday.
According to military intelligence, the vessel was navigating routes known for narcotics smuggling, where it was actively involved in illicit operations.
The military emphasized that no personnel were injured during the strike, affirming the operation's precision and effectiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian investigative agency says a deputy chief of Russian military intelligence was shot and wounded in Moscow, reports AP.
Beyond the Hype: AI's Collective Intelligence Dilemma
US Military Strikes Escalate War on Narco-Trafficking
The Secretive Squabble: Tulsi Gabbard's Intelligence Complaint Controversy
Unproven Allegations Surround Epstein's Intelligence Ties: Kremlin and Poland's Responses