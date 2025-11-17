SAD Alleges Election Misconduct in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has filed a serious complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that the AAP-led Punjab government has indulged in politically motivated arrests and lodged fake FIRs against its members following the November 11 Tarn Taran bypoll.

The SAD has demanded an independent probe into these FIRs by an election observer, following the bypoll's result. Senior SAD vice-president and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema has accused the state government of grossly misusing state machinery, despite repeated warnings.

Cheema highlighted that political harassment of Akali workers persisted, with significant intimidation efforts to shift support towards the ruling party's candidate. He has called for immediate intervention by the ECI to restore public confidence and prevent any undermining of the election authority.

