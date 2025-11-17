Left Menu

Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

In Churu, Congress MP Rahul Kaswan led a tractor rally with farmers to address local agricultural issues, such as insurance claim rejections and fertilizer shortages. The protest, halted by police, aimed to spotlight systemic irregularities impacting Rajasthan's farmers. Leaders pressed the agriculture minister for urgent interventions.

Rahul Kaswan, a Congress MP, spearheaded a significant tractor rally alongside numerous farmers and party leaders in Churu on Monday, protesting the challenges plaguing local agriculture. The rally, initially intended to travel from Churu to Jaipur, was intercepted by police near Ratanpura village. There, Kaswan and his followers staged a highway sit-in protest.

Afterwards, Kaswan and other prominent figures, including MLA Narender Budania and former MLA Krishna Poonia, proceeded to Jaipur for discussions with Agriculture Minister Kirodi Meena. Their discourse centered on pressing concerns such as the rejected Kharif-2021 insurance claims, valued at Rs 500 crore.

In addition, Kaswan pointed to alleged irregularities within the crop insurance framework, including sluggish claim processes and the exclusion of certain crops from coverage. Calls for urgent resolution also addressed issues like fertilizer shortages and unfair MSP token distribution, affecting farmers across Rajasthan.

