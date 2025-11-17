AIADMK's Unification Pathway: Sengottaiyan's Strategic Moves
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan predicts a merger of party factions, denying any directive from BJP leader Amit Shah. Despite expulsion, Sengottaiyan met with other expelled leaders, aiming to unify AIADMK groups. He remains non-committal on alliances, solely focused on party integration.
17-11-2025
K A Sengottaiyan, an expelled leader of the AIADMK, has forecasted an impending reunion of various party factions. Despite rumors, he refutes claims of following instructions from BJP's senior leader Amit Shah.
Sengottaiyan, previously ousted for his merger initiatives, met expelled leaders to discuss reintegration, stirring tensions with the current AIADMK leadership.
While speculative alliances circulate, particularly with actor Vijay's political outfit, Sengottaiyan remains focused on uniting AIADMK factions, saying efforts are already underway for reunification.
