FEMA Leadership Shakeup Amidst Trump's Downsizing Plans

David Richardson, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), resigned on Monday, reported the Washington Post, citing individuals familiar with the matter. A former Marine Corps officer, Richardson is the latest in a line of acting leaders to step down during President Donald Trump's second term.

His predecessor was dismissed in May after stating to Congress that the agency should remain intact. President Trump has expressed a desire to downsize FEMA, believing that many of its functions could be managed by state governments. The Department of Homeland Security, which supervises FEMA, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

FEMA is vital to the U.S. response to disasters such as hurricanes, with the Atlantic hurricane season ending this month. Unlike prior FEMA leaders, Richardson maintained a low profile during Trump's presidency, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem often representing the administration's disaster response efforts.