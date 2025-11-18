Left Menu

Trump's Economic Tour: Reviving the American Dream

President Donald Trump plans to travel across the U.S. to promote his economic agenda, focusing on reducing costs and combating inflation. His agenda includes tax cuts, lowering health costs, and tackling inflation. The White House has announced potential stops amidst heightened security concerns following recent threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to embark on a domestic tour to bolster his economic agenda and address affordability issues. A senior White House official disclosed plans for Trump to announce new measures aimed at reducing healthcare costs in the upcoming weeks.

The former president intends to amplify his domestic travels in early 2026 to counteract inflation that has dampened his approval ratings. Having inherited a challenging economic situation, Trump aims to emphasize his tested economic strategies, reminiscent of his first presidential term, the official noted.

While no concrete itinerary has been provided, potential stops include Las Vegas. Trump will promote his policy initiatives, such as tax cuts and the reduction of prescription drug prices, during large-scale, indoor events, taking into account security challenges linked to recent assassination attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

