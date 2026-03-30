Germany Faces Inflation Surge Amid Soaring Energy Prices

Germany's inflation rate saw a steep increase in March, reaching 2.8% year-on-year, primarily driven by surging energy prices amidst the ongoing Iran conflict, according to preliminary data from the federal statistics office.

Energy prices surged by 7.2% compared to the same month last year, marking the first rise since December 2023. Economists warn that continued price hikes can exacerbate inflation, particularly if the Iran war persists, affecting not just energy but also raw materials.

As policymakers grapple with these economic shifts, discussions around potential interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank gain momentum, aiming to prevent a ripple effect of increased energy costs on broader price levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)