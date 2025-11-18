U.S. Appeals Court Scrutinizes Tylenol-Autism Link Lawsuits

On Monday, a U.S. appeals court panel questioned the exclusion of expert testimony in lawsuits alleging a connection between Tylenol and autism in children. The three-judge panel in Manhattan is assessing whether over 500 lawsuits, seeking damages from Kenvue, should be reinstated.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, asserts that scientific evidence supports the safety of acetaminophen, its active ingredient. Harvard's Andrea Baccarelli was noted for explaining his scientific process, despite disagreements. Kenvue maintains confidence in the lower court's decision to dismiss the lawsuits due to methodological criticisms.

The legal battle continues as Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, valued at over $40 billion, moves forward. Legal resolutions over alleged risks tied to Tylenol's use during pregnancy remain unresolved, with recent Texas rulings favoring Kenvue in certain requests impeding the potential financial impact of the lawsuits.

