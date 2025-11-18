Left Menu

U.S. Appeals Court Scrutinizes Tylenol-Autism Link Lawsuits

An appeals court in Manhattan questions expert testimony exclusion in lawsuits against Kenvue, linked to claims of autism from Tylenol use. Kenvue disputes claims, asserting Tylenol's safety. The outcome could impact Kimberly-Clark's acquisition plans for Kenvue, amid ongoing litigation and a recent Texas court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a U.S. appeals court panel questioned the exclusion of expert testimony in lawsuits alleging a connection between Tylenol and autism in children. The three-judge panel in Manhattan is assessing whether over 500 lawsuits, seeking damages from Kenvue, should be reinstated.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, asserts that scientific evidence supports the safety of acetaminophen, its active ingredient. Harvard's Andrea Baccarelli was noted for explaining his scientific process, despite disagreements. Kenvue maintains confidence in the lower court's decision to dismiss the lawsuits due to methodological criticisms.

The legal battle continues as Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, valued at over $40 billion, moves forward. Legal resolutions over alleged risks tied to Tylenol's use during pregnancy remain unresolved, with recent Texas rulings favoring Kenvue in certain requests impeding the potential financial impact of the lawsuits.

