U.S. Tariff Exemption Boosts Peruvian Agricultural Exports

The Peruvian government welcomed a significant decision from the United States this week, as announced by the country's Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister, Teresa Mera.

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, has moved to exempt more than 100 products from Peru's agricultural export portfolio from tariffs. This measure is part of a broader initiative that saw tariffs lifted on over 200 food products, including major commodities like coffee, beef, bananas, and orange juice.

This policy shift is a response to increasing anxiety among American consumers over the steep costs of groceries, offering potential relief and fostering a more competitive market for Peruvian agricultural exports.

