Left Menu

Congress minister, MLAs loyal to Shivakumar head to Delhi

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:15 IST
Congress minister, MLAs loyal to Shivakumar head to Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A minister and few MLAs loyal to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar headed to New Delhi on Thursday to meet top brass indicating a power tussle in the ruling Congress, sources said.

The development came on a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed two-and-half-year term in office.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results on 20 May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a ''rotational chief minister formula,'' according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-a-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

However, Siddaramaiah rejected these reports and asserted that he will be the chief minister for five years.

Some Shivakumar loyalists wanted their leader to occupy the CM chair.

According to sources, Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, MLAs Iqbal Hussain, H C Balakrishna and S R Srinivas headed to Delhi on Thursday.

Twelve more MLAs are likely to reach Delhi on Friday, they added.

A few days ago, about a dozen MLCs had camped in the national capital and spoke to the Congress general secretaries, sources said.

Addressing a gathering in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, Siddaramaiah hinted that he would continue in the CM post.

He emphasised that his position has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so in the future.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh, a former MP, said Siddaramaiah never backtracks from his promises.

When asked whether he (CM) would keep up his promise made to Shivakumar, Suresh said he has no clue about it.

''You should ask about big things to big people only. How can I answer such questions,'' he told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to Suresh, his brother had communicated to the seniors in the party whatever was needed. ''The matter is now left to the party, its leadership, the AICC president and Rahul Gandhi to decide,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
2
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
3
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan
4
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025