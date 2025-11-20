Left Menu

Kangana offers prayers at Somnath temple in Gujarat; praises PM for promoting spiritual tourism

The rest of the arrangements...there is a system which is completely under supervision, she said.Ranaut also praised the temple administration for starting the home delivery of prasad to devotees.I came here with my family to have darshan of Babaji Lord Shiva.

PTI | Girsomnath | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:33 IST
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to promote spiritual tourism.

''You can see the work that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done regarding spiritual tourism. The cleanliness in the temple, the facilities provided here are no less than international standards. The rest of the arrangements...there is a system which is completely under supervision,'' she said.

Ranaut also praised the temple administration for starting the home delivery of prasad to devotees.

''I came here with my family to have darshan of Babaji (Lord Shiva). And as you can see, we also hoisted 'dhwaja' (flag) on Somnathji (temple) here. As part of PM Narendra Modi's initiative, Baba Somnathji's prasad is being distributed to every home, and women are being given the sarees of Goddess Parvati as prasad,'' she told reporters.

Ranaut, who represents the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, said she was told that more than 17,000 such sarees have been distributed among devotees. She also praised PM Modi for his approach towards the welfare of people.

''His thoughts are profound, not just from the perspective of development, but also from the perspective of spirituality,'' she said.

Children should be aware of spiritual tourism and about the country's culture, as they are increasingly being influenced by foreign cultures, Ranaut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

