White House says it briefed Ukraine on peace plan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Thursday that senior Trump administration officials met with Ukrainians this past week to discuss a peace plan that should be acceptable to them and to Russia.
Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff were involved in the meetings. She said the administration is having good conversations with both parties to the conflict about how to end the war.
