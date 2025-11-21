Germany's foreign minister says US-backed plan for Ukraine is not final

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Friday that he sees a US-backed plan to end the war in Ukraine as a list of issues that need to be urgently discussed between Ukraine and Russia, but underlined that it is not a final plan.

"The German position is the European position, and that means we are backing Ukraine. We want to ensure that Ukraine can discuss these points from a position of strength," said Wadephul in Brussels, where he is attending an Indo-Pacific ministerial meeting.

