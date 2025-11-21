Curfew lifted after situation in southern Nepal district returns to normalcy

Curfew was lifted and normalcy returned on Friday in parts of Bara district in southern Nepal, bordering India, that was marred by violent clashes between Gen Z youths and members of the ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli's party. Markets reopened, schools resumed classes, and transportation services restarted as daily activities picked up across the district.

"The situation in Bara has become normal now, and the curfew imposed for the past two days has been lifted on Friday," Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, Chief District Officer of Bara, told PTI.

Tension had erupted on Wednesday when three CPN-UML cadres allegedly beat Gen Z youths staging a peaceful protest at Simara Airport. At least 10 persons were injured.

The youths were opposing the planned visit of UML leaders Shanker Pokharel and Mahesh Basnet, accusing the party of the September 8 crackdown in which 76 people were killed.

Buddha Airlines cancelled its Kathmandu–Simara flight on Wednesday after the situation worsened and clashes broke out between Gen Z protesters and UML supporters. The local administration then imposed a curfew.

"We are holding talks with the agitating Gen Z youths asking them to calm down," Mishra said, adding that their main demand was action against the UML cadres accused of assaulting protesters.

Officials had earlier called the GenZ group for talks on Thursday, but the group refused until those named in their complaint were arrested.

Police have so far arrested three of the six individuals named in the complaint, including two elected ward chairs from the UML, Dhan Bahadur Shrestha and Kaimuddin Ansari, on Thursday.

The Kathmandu Post quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police Bijayaraj Pandit, who said those arrested are being held at the District Police Office in Kalaiya.

Deposed Oli's CPN-UML has been organising protests across Nepal demanding reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which dissolved on September 12 following the Gen Z movement that toppled the Oli-led government. Oli had resigned on September 9 following the massive Gen Z protests.

Gen Z activists have sought action over the alleged mass killing of protesters on September 9 during demonstrations against corruption and the then-proposed social media ban under the then-Oli administration.

