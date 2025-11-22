Left Menu

United in Mourning: Pakistan Extends Condolences to India After Air Show Tragedy

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed condolences to the Indian Air Force and the family of a pilot who died in a crash at the Dubai Air Show. A Tejas fighter jet crashed, resulting in the pilot's death. Asif emphasized that rivalry between the nations is limited to the skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gesture of empathy and respect, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif offered heartfelt condolences to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the bereaved family of the pilot who tragically perished in a crash at the Dubai Air Show.

The unfortunate incident involved a Tejas fighter jet from the Indian Air Force, which met a fiery end, resulting in the death of its sole pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The crash occurred during an aerial display last Friday.

Asif used social media to emphasize that while the two countries may have their differences, these rivalries are limited to competitive skies. The Pakistan Strategic Forum also shared in this gesture of condolence, highlighting the universal brotherhood in the aerospace community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

