G20 Leaders' Declaration: Charting a Path for Inclusive Global Growth
The G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration focused on the importance of solidarity, equality, energy security, and sustainable development as key to addressing global geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. The Declaration highlights multilateral cooperation, energy and disaster resilience, equitable technological access, and a commitment to fighting inequality.
- Country:
- South Africa
The G20 Leaders' Summit concluded with a Declaration emphasizing solidarity, equality, and sustainability as central to inclusive growth amid rising geopolitical tensions. Despite opposition from some quarters, the leaders unanimously adopted the Declaration, stressing the importance of multilateral cooperation and a commitment to leaving no one behind in global development.
The comprehensive document also focused on energy security, acknowledging its role as vital to national sovereignty and global stability. It commended the South Africa Presidency's Voluntary Energy Security Toolkit, a guide for nations to strengthen their energy systems, particularly useful for developing countries. Sustainable industrialization was highlighted as crucial for energy transition efforts.
The Declaration anticipated the G20 Social Summit in Johannesburg, emphasizing the role of multilateral development banks, climate change action, and combating corruption. It concluded by reaffirming the G20's position as a leading forum for international economic cooperation, operating on principles of consensus and multilateralism to tackle global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
