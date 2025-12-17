BJD Criticizes Odisha Government Over Rising Crimes Against Women

BJD Mahila Morcha President Snehangini Chhuria has taken a strong stand against the BJP-led Odisha government following the alleged gang rape of a minor near Dhauli, Bhubaneswar. Speaking to ANI, Chhuria accused the government of failing to protect women and noted a disturbing rise in sexual crimes across the state.

Chhuria highlighted that the gang rape near Dhauli is far from an isolated incident, citing 28 cases of rape and gang rape reported in Bhubaneswar over the past two months. She criticized the current administration, claiming that Odisha has increasingly become a hotspot for sexual violence.

BJD chief and former Odisha Chief Minister added to the criticism, describing the situation as beyond control with barabaric acts and anarchy on the rise. He called for immediate government action to restore safety and counter the growing criminal tendencies in the state. Patnaik demanded proactive measures from the administration to ensure the safety of women, expressing concern over the government's current inadequate response.

