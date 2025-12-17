Left Menu

Challenges Loom for Petrol Dealers Amid Delhi's Fuel-Emission Mandate

The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association supports the Delhi government's measures to reduce pollution but highlights challenges in implementing the 'no PUCC, no fuel' rule. Concerns include enforcement difficulties, legal issues surrounding essential commodities, and outdated emission systems. Effective execution demands broader regional uniformity and government-led enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association has raised concerns over the implementation of the Delhi government's 'no pollution certificate, no fuel' policy, effective this Thursday. The initiative bars vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates from purchasing fuel in the capital.

Addressing Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the association extended support for the pollution-fighting measures but underscored significant enforcement challenges if key issues remain unresolved. The DPDA stressed that Delhi's air quality problems largely stem from external pollution sources, urging region-wide application of emission standards for more impactful results.

Additional worries include legal ambiguities tied to denying service to customers and the need for government intervention to prevent possible law-and-order issues. The DPDA also highlighted the outdated emission-checking infrastructure and demanded necessary technological updates for a fair trial run of the new emission control system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

