Operation Sindoor: The Symphony of Modern Warfare

Operation Sindoor was a swift and strategic military response by the Indian Army, dismantling nine terror sites in mere minutes. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi lauded the operation's coordination and foresight. He addressed the evolving nature of warfare, emphasizing the importance of adapting to technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Operation Sindoor, a meticulously orchestrated military operation executed in just 22 minutes, saw the Indian armed forces destroy nine terror sites—a testament to strategic precision. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi hailed the operation's coordination, highlighting its foresight and emphasis on the integration of intelligence, precision, and technology.

In his address at a management institute in Delhi, Gen Dwivedi discussed the operation's significance in the broader context of global military strategy. He urged graduating students to embrace change, highlighting the dynamic nature of the world, where technological evolution and market shifts are constant factors.

The general touched upon the modern warfare landscape, stressing the role of technology from traditional warfare to data-driven strategies. He also emphasized leadership qualities such as trust and adaptability, essential for navigating the complexities of both military and corporate environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

