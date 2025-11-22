Operation Sindoor: The Symphony of Modern Warfare

Operation Sindoor, a meticulously orchestrated military operation executed in just 22 minutes, saw the Indian armed forces destroy nine terror sites—a testament to strategic precision. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi hailed the operation's coordination, highlighting its foresight and emphasis on the integration of intelligence, precision, and technology.

In his address at a management institute in Delhi, Gen Dwivedi discussed the operation's significance in the broader context of global military strategy. He urged graduating students to embrace change, highlighting the dynamic nature of the world, where technological evolution and market shifts are constant factors.

The general touched upon the modern warfare landscape, stressing the role of technology from traditional warfare to data-driven strategies. He also emphasized leadership qualities such as trust and adaptability, essential for navigating the complexities of both military and corporate environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)