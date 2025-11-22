Mahayuti Government's Bold Initiatives for Minority Empowerment

Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar underscored the Mahayuti government's commitment to uplifting minority communities while campaigning for the Ausa Municipal Council elections. The government significantly increased funding for the Maulana Azad Corporation from Rs 30 crore to Rs 500 crore.

Pawar announced plans to establish minority cells in every district and provide foreign scholarships of Rs 40 lakh each for 75 minority students annually. In addition, 2,800 women's self-help groups will be created in districts with significant minority populations.

Addressing the plight of farmers affected by unseasonal rains, the government offered a total relief package of Rs 42,000 crore. Pawar further urged voters to support the NCP candidate for Ausa's municipal council president, Parveen Nawaboddin Shaikh.

