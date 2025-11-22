Left Menu

Mahayuti Government's Bold Initiatives for Minority Empowerment

Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister, emphasized the Mahayuti government's initiatives to empower minority communities in Ausa. Key measures include increased funding for the Maulana Azad Corporation, scholarships for minority students, and women's self-help groups. The government also provided financial relief for farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:55 IST
Mahayuti Government's Bold Initiatives for Minority Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar underscored the Mahayuti government's commitment to uplifting minority communities while campaigning for the Ausa Municipal Council elections. The government significantly increased funding for the Maulana Azad Corporation from Rs 30 crore to Rs 500 crore.

Pawar announced plans to establish minority cells in every district and provide foreign scholarships of Rs 40 lakh each for 75 minority students annually. In addition, 2,800 women's self-help groups will be created in districts with significant minority populations.

Addressing the plight of farmers affected by unseasonal rains, the government offered a total relief package of Rs 42,000 crore. Pawar further urged voters to support the NCP candidate for Ausa's municipal council president, Parveen Nawaboddin Shaikh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
3
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
4
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025