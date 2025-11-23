Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

US senators have expressed strong criticism of President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, labeling it a 'wish list' favoring Moscow's interests. During a security conference in Canada, senators from both parties argued that the plan rewards Russian aggression and excludes Ukraine's input.

The 28-point plan, reportedly crafted without Ukrainian involvement, has been likened to Neville Chamberlain's infamous appeasement pact with Adolf Hitler by some senators. Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly described the plan as a Russian proposal, not the official stance of the US administration, as senators continue to express concerns over its implications.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen noted that strained US-Canada relations have drawn a large congressional delegation to the Halifax International Security Forum. Trade disputes and border tensions have overshadowed the event, with Canadian disdain for Trump's policies prompting reduced cross-border travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)