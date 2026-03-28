Senators' Strategic Asia Tour: Bolstering Alliances Against China

A bipartisan congressional delegation is set to visit Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, underscoring the importance of US alliances in countering China's growing dominance in Asia. Led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the four senators aim to reassure allies of United States' steadfast commitment to these partnerships.

The visit precedes President Trump's upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, which is expected to address geopolitical tensions, including US-Taiwan relations. A stop in Taiwan may invite criticism from China, emphasizing the island's dependence on American backing amidst shifting US foreign policy stances.

Ahead of the leaders' diplomatic meeting, the senators' tour exemplifies Congress's resolve to maintain strong ties and collaborate with Asian defense and political leaders. Economic interactions, like the recent trade deal with Taiwan, further solidify this alliance against external pressures from global powers like China and Russia.