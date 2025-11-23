Vijay's Campaign Resumption: A Challenge to DMK's Dynasty Politics
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay resumes his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, targeting the ruling DMK for 'loot' and dynasty politics. He defends his party's ideology, emphasizing equality and the demand for a caste census. Vijay also critiques DMK's stance on NEET and education policies.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay restarted his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election on Sunday, after a nearly two-month break, focusing his criticisms on the ruling DMK. Vijay accused the DMK of 'loot' and subtly condemned its dynasty politics.
Vijay defended the TVK's ideological base, asserting the party's foundation on principles of equality and advocating for a caste census. He addressed supporters and locals in Sunguvarchattiram, near Kanchipuram, emphasizing the party's concrete ideologies.
In a sharp dissection of DMK strategies, Vijay called out the ruling party for making 'empty claims' regarding NEET and highlighted the TVK's advocacy for moving education to the state's jurisdiction. This event marked his return to political campaigning after the September 27 stampede incident in Karur.
