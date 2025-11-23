Turkey and Australia to Collaborate on Future U.N. Climate Summits

In a landmark agreement, Turkey and Australia have decided to alternate hosting future U.N. climate summits, after intense diplomatic discussions. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared the agreement a victory for multilateralism, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia would lead the negotiation process.

The collaborative decision grants Turkey the responsibility of hosting COP31 in 2026 with Australia focusing on guiding summit negotiations. This compromise marks a resolution to the countries' lengthy standoff since their separate bids in 2022.

Addressing growing climate threats, particularly in vulnerable regions, a special pre-COP meeting will be held in the Pacific to underscore the climate risks faced by island nations. Turkey's Minister of Environment, Murat Kurum, promised a fair conference that connects diverse regions.

