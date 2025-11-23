Left Menu

Turkey and Australia to Collaborate on Future U.N. Climate Summits

Turkish President Erdogan and Australian Prime Minister Albanese reached a significant agreement to alternately host upcoming U.N. climate summits. Turkey will host COP31 in 2026, while Australia will lead negotiations, reinforcing multilateralism. The Pacific region will spotlight climate threats, backed by 18 Pacific Island nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a landmark agreement, Turkey and Australia have decided to alternate hosting future U.N. climate summits, after intense diplomatic discussions. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared the agreement a victory for multilateralism, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia would lead the negotiation process.

The collaborative decision grants Turkey the responsibility of hosting COP31 in 2026 with Australia focusing on guiding summit negotiations. This compromise marks a resolution to the countries' lengthy standoff since their separate bids in 2022.

Addressing growing climate threats, particularly in vulnerable regions, a special pre-COP meeting will be held in the Pacific to underscore the climate risks faced by island nations. Turkey's Minister of Environment, Murat Kurum, promised a fair conference that connects diverse regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

