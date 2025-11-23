Left Menu

Bosnia's Serb Republic Faces a Pivotal Election

Bosnia's Serb Republic holds a snap election for a new president after Milorad Dodik is banned from politics. The election will signal whether the region continues down a nationalist path or seeks unity in Bosnia's delicate political landscape. Voters seem skeptical about potential change.

Voters in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic are casting ballots for a new president in a snap election called after former leader Milorad Dodik was banned from politics. The election could determine the region's future political direction and affect Bosnia's fragile stability.

The snap election follows Dodik's removal after a conviction for defying a court ruling, which had escalated into Bosnia's most severe political crisis since its civil war. The decision to go ahead with the election will show whether the region opts for Dodik's separatist stance or moves toward reconciliation.

Six candidates are competing, with two main favorites: Dodik ally Sinisa Karan and political newcomer Branko Blanusa. With disillusionment among voters, the result could indicate if change is plausible or if Dodik's influence remains strong.

