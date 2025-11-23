Left Menu

Vijay's Political Charge: Accusations and Ideological Assertions

Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam, resumed his political campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections, criticizing the ruling DMK for 'loot' and dynasty politics. He defended his party's ideology, emphasized equality, and advocated for a caste census. His remarks followed a recent suspension of his campaign activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:10 IST
Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam, has resumed his campaign trail for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections after a two-month hiatus, taking direct aim at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of India (DMK). Accusing them of 'loot', Vijay also hinted at the prevalence of dynasty politics within the party.

During an address to party cadres, admirers, and the public at Sunguvarchattiram in Kanchipuram district, Vijay launched a critique against the DMK's questioning of his party's ideology. He reaffirmed TVK's commitment to strong ideological principles such as equality and advocated for a caste census.

This marks Vijay's return to the political scene following a recent stampede incident, aiming to solidify support ahead of next year's state election. His political rhetoric also included criticisms of the DMK's approach to education reforms, contrasting it with TVK's stance on real constitutional changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

