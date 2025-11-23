Left Menu

Bosnia's Political Turmoil: New Leadership Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Voters in Republika Srpska, part of Bosnia, cast ballots to choose a new president after the removal of pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik, convicted for defying the international High Representative. Sunday's election features Sinisa Karan, Dodik's ally, and Branko Blanusa from the opposition amid Bosnia's complex ethnic-political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:11 IST
Bosnia's Political Turmoil: New Leadership Amidst Ethnic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

In a decisive political shift in Bosnia's Serb-controlled region, voters headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president following the removal of Milorad Dodik, a leader known for his pro-Russian stance and separatist agenda.

Dodik was ousted in August after a Bosnian court found him guilty of defying the international High Representative's orders, sentencing him to prison and barring him from public office. Dodik avoided jail by paying a fine and relinquishing his presidential role while retaining leadership of his party.

The election in Republika Srpska, which forms roughly half of Bosnia, pits Sinisa Karan, who has Dodik's backing, against opposition candidate Branko Blanusa. The vote occurs in the shadow of Bosnia's intricate political framework, established post-war by a US-mediated peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global
2
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

 Global
3
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partner...

 South Africa
4
Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025