Reforming Global Governance: Modi Advocates for UN Security Council Changes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphatically declared that reforming the United Nations Security Council is not optional but essential. Speaking at the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) leaders summit, Modi urged the troika to advocate for pivotal changes in global governance frameworks.

In a fragmented world, Modi suggested that IBSA can exemplify unity, humanitarian cooperation, and shared progress. A proposal to institutionalize NSA-level meetings seeks to fortify security cooperation among the troika. Emphasizing no tolerance for double standards in anti-terrorism efforts, Modi's stance resonated with attendees, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On another front, Modi called for the establishment of an 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance' to share technological advancements, underscoring technology's role in fostering development. Proposals like the IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture aim to bolster sustainable South-South cooperation, complementing other IBSA efforts for multilateral reforms and growth. Inviting leaders to the AI Impact Summit, Modi underscored the platform's potential in crafting safe, reliable AI standards.

