Karnataka's Leadership Dynamics: Parameshwara Hints at CM Ambitions

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has hinted at his interest in the Chief Minister position amid talks of leadership change. Despite the media speculation and a demand for a Dalit CM, he emphasizes that any decision lies with the Congress high command and President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:47 IST
Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculations of a possible leadership change, with Home Minister G Parameshwara hinting at his desire to become the Chief Minister. Amidst media reports of coalition dilemmas and demands for a 'Dalit CM,' Parameshwara has stressed the ultimate decision rests with the Congress high command.

Parameshwara has acknowledged the long-standing demand for a Dalit to take the state's helm, a discussion that has persisted over the years among senior Congress leaders. However, he pointed out that no discussions or instructions have emerged from the Congress top brass, leaving the decision in the hands of party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress party, facing its halfway mark in the current term, encounters speculation about the supposed 'power-sharing' pact involving the present CM Siddaramaiah. Still, Parameshwara and fellow politicians emphasize unity and the pivotal role of the high command in any significant leadership decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

