Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Ajit Pawar's Campaign Comments Spark Outrage

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and spokesperson Mahesh Tapase have criticized Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for linking development funds with voter support. They demand the Election Commission take action, asserting that Pawar's comments undermine democracy and misuse public funds. Immediate action and a public apology are sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur/Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:50 IST
Controversy Erupts as Ajit Pawar's Campaign Comments Spark Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule called on the Election Commission of India to scrutinize remarks made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who linked development funds to electoral success.

Her party's spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, demanded immediate action from the EC, emphasizing the need for Pawar to issue a public apology following his statements during a recent election campaign in Pune district.

Pawar, during his campaign, declared that the availability of funds for Malegaon Nagar Panchayat would depend on electing his party's candidates, a stance deemed threatening to democratic principles by his critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global
2
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

 Global
3
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partner...

 South Africa
4
Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025