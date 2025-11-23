Controversy Erupts as Ajit Pawar's Campaign Comments Spark Outrage

NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule called on the Election Commission of India to scrutinize remarks made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who linked development funds to electoral success.

Her party's spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, demanded immediate action from the EC, emphasizing the need for Pawar to issue a public apology following his statements during a recent election campaign in Pune district.

Pawar, during his campaign, declared that the availability of funds for Malegaon Nagar Panchayat would depend on electing his party's candidates, a stance deemed threatening to democratic principles by his critics.

